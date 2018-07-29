Titans' Brian Orakpo: Out another week
Orakpo (shoulder) is expected to be return to practice in one week, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Orakpo skipped out on Saturday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but as coach Mike Vrabel already suggested, it doesn't look like the ailment is very serious. The Titans are likely being extra cautious with the veteran linebacker, and the expectation is that Orakpo will be ready to return next week.
