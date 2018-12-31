Orakpo (elbow) announced his retirement Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Orakpo missed the final three weeks of the 2018 campaign, finishing with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 13 appearances in his age-32 season. The 13th overall pick from the 2009 draft retires with 66 sacks in 132 games, having spent six seasons in Washington and four in Tennessee. The Titans prepared for this decision when they selected fellow pass rusher Harold Landry at No. 41 overall in the 2018 draft. Landry only had 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but he did at least finish on a high note with two in his final two games.

