Titans' Brian Orakpo: Retiring from football
Orakpo (elbow) announced his retirement Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Orakpo missed the final three weeks of the 2018 campaign, finishing with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 13 appearances in his age-32 season. The 13th overall pick from the 2009 draft retires with 66 sacks in 132 games, having spent six seasons in Washington and four in Tennessee. The Titans prepared for this decision when they selected fellow pass rusher Harold Landry at No. 41 overall in the 2018 draft. Landry only had 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but he did at least finish on a high note with two in his final two games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...