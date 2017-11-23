Orakpo (leg) was a full practice participant for the Titans on Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Orakpo suffered a minor leg injury in last Thursday's loss to the Steelers, but was never really expected to miss any time. The 31-year-old has only 2.5 sacks on the season and will hope to add to his total against the Colts this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories