Titans' Brian Orakpo: Returns in full Wednesday
Orakpo (leg) was a full practice participant for the Titans on Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Orakpo suffered a minor leg injury in last Thursday's loss to the Steelers, but was never really expected to miss any time. The 31-year-old has only 2.5 sacks on the season and will hope to add to his total against the Colts this week.
