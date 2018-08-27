Orakpo (shoulder) will return to practice Monday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Orakpo missed the most of training camp and all three preseason outings, but he's back in form to start preparing for Week 1 against the Dolphins. The 32-year-old is in line to be a starter, where he made 44 tackles and seven sacks last year.

