Orakpo (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Orakpo suffered the elbow injury in last Thursday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to practice this week. The 32-year-old will miss his first game of the season, giving Kamalei Correa, Harold Landry and Sharif Finch a chance for snaps at outside linebacker.