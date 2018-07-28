Titans' Brian Orakpo: Skips practice with shoulder injury
Orakpo did not participate in practice Saturday and coach Mike Vrabel indicated afterward that an injured shoulder was the culprit, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. However, Vrabel also suggested the issue isn't believed to be serious.
The Titans have little incentive to rush the veteran linebacker's return from the issue, so it's possible he misses a few sessions even if he's feeling fine just as a precautionary measure. It's best to consider Orakpo day-to-day given the comments made by his coach.
