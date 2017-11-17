Orakpo sustained a minor leg injury in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers, freelance sports writer John Glennon reports.

Orakpo played 53 of 76 defensive snaps, notching two solo tackles, but head coach Mike Mularkey indicated the injury wasn't serious. The 31-year-old will have also some extra recovery time before the Week 12 matchup with the Colts due to the Thursday night game this week.