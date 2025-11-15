The Titans have placed Oliver (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Oliver was limited in practice all week and was ruled out for the Titans' Week 11 game against the Texans. Now heading to IR, the 25-year-old will miss the next four games as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Julius Chestnut and Chimere Dike are expected to continue with kick return duties while Oliver remains out.