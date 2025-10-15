Oliver (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Oliver has been sidelined for the Titans' last four games due to a knee injury he sustained against the Rams in Week 2. He would have a better chance of being cleared to play against the Patriots on Sunday if he were to log a full practice over the next two days. Julius Chestnut and Chimere Dike will continue to serve as the Titans' top return options on kickoffs and punts if Oliver is not given the green light to suit up against New England.