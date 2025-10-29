Oliver (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Oliver has missed the Titans' last six games due to a lingering knee injury, but a full practice over the next two days would put him in line to return against the Chargers on Sunday. Oliver would likely serve in a return role on special teams if he's cleared to play Week 9, though he could also see some snaps on offense if Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is noted cleared to play.