default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Oliver (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Oliver has missed the Titans' last six games due to a lingering knee injury, but a full practice over the next two days would put him in line to return against the Chargers on Sunday. Oliver would likely serve in a return role on special teams if he's cleared to play Week 9, though he could also see some snaps on offense if Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is noted cleared to play.

More News