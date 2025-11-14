Titans' Bryce Oliver: Out for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Despite logging two consecutive limited practice sessions to begin the week, Oliver will miss his eighth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Julius Chestnut and Chimere Dike are expected to continue operating as Tennessee's top kick returners until Oliver returns to in-game action.