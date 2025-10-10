Oliver (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite returning to practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in Tennessee's Week 2 loss to the Rams, Oliver is in line to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday. While the Youngstown State product remains sidelined, expect Julius Chestnut and Chimere Dike to operate as the Titans' top kick returners.