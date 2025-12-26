Oliver (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Oliver will not be activated from IR this week, making it consecutive weeks since the wide receiver's practice window opened that he will not get the go-ahead. The 25-year-old hasn't played since Week 2, and if he is unable to get on the field for Week 18, his season will end with just one catch on one target for 8 yards.