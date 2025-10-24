Oliver (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Youngstown State product is now in line to miss his sixth consecutive game due to a knee injury. Oliver has appeared in two games for Tennessee this season, contributing primarily on special teams (47 snaps on special teams and 11 on offense). While he's sidelined again in Week 8, Chimere Dike is expected to serve as the Titans' primary kick returner.