Titans' Brynden Trawick: Active Sunday
Trawick (neck) will be active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Trawick was originally considered questionable for Week 10 due to a neck injury, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up and primarily serve on special teams.
More News
Titans' Brynden Trawick: Listed as questionable•
Titans' Brynden Trawick: Taking talents to Tennessee•
Raiders' Brynden Trawick: Deemed active Sunday•
Ravens' Supernaw, Trawick, Melvin, Jensen sign EFA tenders•
Ravens sign three to exclusive-rights tenders•
Five healthy scratches pepper inactive list for Ravens•
