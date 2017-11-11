Titans' Brynden Trawick: Listed as questionable
Trawick is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals due to a neck injury,
Trawick mainly provides provides special teams help, so if he is forced to miss the game it is unlikely to effect the Titans' defensive production.
