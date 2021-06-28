Dupree is recovering well after tearing his right ACL last December, but the timetable for his debut on the Titans' practice field hasn't been shared with reporters, Teresa Walker of News4Nashvile reports.

Dupree has been present for all mandatory offseason activities for his new team, but he has yet to participate in any drills. If healthy, the 28-year-old could revitalize a pass rush that was abysmal during the 2020 campaign, finishing 29th in total sacks and 32nd in third-down conversion rate. It's worth mentioning that the Titans made a similar move for Jadeveon Clowney before the 2020 season, but it had minimal effect on the defense as Clowney played in just eight games and failed to register a sack.