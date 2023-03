Dupree (pectoral) is expected to be released in the near future, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dupree is due to make $17 million thus season and the Titans will save cap space by letting him go. The pass-rusher suffered a pectoral injury late in the season and may be sidelined into summer camps. Dupree appeared in 11 games with Tennessee in 2022, compiling 18 tackles, including four sacks, while recording a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.