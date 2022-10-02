site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-bud-dupree-officially-active | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Bud Dupree: Officially active
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
at
11:58 am ET
•
1 min read
Dupree is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Dupree missed the
Titans' Week 3 victory over the Raiders, but he logged two full practices and a limited session during the week. He should return to a key pass-rushing role for the Titans' defense against the Colts.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/27/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read