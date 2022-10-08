site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-bud-dupree-out-for-week-5 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Bud Dupree: Out for Week 5
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dupree (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Dupree exited the Titans' Week 4 contest with a hip issue, and he failed to practice in any capacity this week. Rashad Weaver will take on a heavy workload as a pass rusher against the Commanders.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read