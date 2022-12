Dupree (chest) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Dupree did not log a statistic before exiting at some point in the second half. The 29-year-old has played at least 82 percent of defensive snaps in three of the Titans' last four games, so his absence will leave Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham to step up into bigger roles opposite Denico Autry.