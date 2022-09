Dupree is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Bills due to a hip injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dupree didn't record any counting stats before leaving the contest, but his absence is a big blow to Tennessee's pass rush. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (wrist) is also questionable to return, so currently, the Titans' only available pass rushers are Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver.