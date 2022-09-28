site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Bud Dupree: Returns to practice
Dupree (hip) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, John Glennon of SI.com reports.
Dupree suffered the injury in the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Bills, and he was unable to play in Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. Now healthy, he should be ready go in Week 4 against the Colts.
