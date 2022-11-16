Dupree (hip) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Dupree has been in and out of Tennessee's lineup due to a hip issue for much of the season, though he's now set to miss back-to-back games for the first time after sitting out each practice Week 11. The 29-year-old pass rusher has logged three sacks on his eight total tackles over six contests this season, and his next chance to play will come against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Dupree sidelined, expect Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver to once against carry the Titans' pass rush Week 11.