Dupree (knee) agreed to terms Monday on a contract with the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Titans are one offseason removed from a disastrous Jadeveon Clowney signing, but brining in Dupree is a chance to make things right. The torn ACL that Dupree suffered last December doesn't appear to have brought down his value op the open market much at all, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Dupree will cash out with $16.5 million annually in Tennessee. When back to full health, Dupree will no doubt add a notable upgrade to the Titans' pass rush, but it's worth noting that he won't get the benefit of having the likes of T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt assisting in creating pressure up front.