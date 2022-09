Dupree (hip) is unlikely to be dealing with a long-term injury head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dupree exited Monday night's loss to the Bills early and was unable to return. Any potential absence in the coming weeks for the veteran linebacker would certainly be a hit to the Titans' defense, especially their pass rush. He'll work to be ready Sunday when the Titans host the Raiders.