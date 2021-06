Dupree (knee) remains without a timeline to return to practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dupree was present for the first day of mandatory minicamps with his new team, but he did not participate on the field. He did speak with the media and said that he was comfortable with the progress he has made in his return from a torn ACL. Though Dupree offered that he remains on schedule with his rehab, he was unable to provide a timeline for his potential return.