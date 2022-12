Dupree (pectoral) will be out Thursday against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dupree exited Saturday's game against the Texans with the injury and was unable to return. With Denico Autry (biceps) doubtful. the Titans could be light at outside linebacker for Thursday's game against Dallas. Both Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham could be looking at significant upticks in work Week 17.