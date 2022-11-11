Dupree (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dupree has been dealing with a hip injury since Tennessee's Week 2 loss to the Bills, and he was once again forced out with a hip issue this past Sunday against Kansas City. The 29-year-old then did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and his next chance to play will come against Green Bay on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. With defensive end Jeffery Simmons (ankle) also ruled out, expect outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Denico Autry to buoy the Titans' pass rush Week 10.