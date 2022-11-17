The Titans signed Board to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Board was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad and handled punt returns during Sunday's win over the Broncos. While the 28-year-old wideout did not see any action on offense versus Denver, he now appears set to fill the same special-teams role against Green Bay in Thursday Night Football. However, Board could lose this job on punt returns once safety Amani Hooker, who was ruled against the Packers, returns from a shoulder injury.