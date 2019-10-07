Santos missed all four of his field-goal attempts in Week 5 against Buffalo. He did convert his lone extra-point attempt.

Santos had a disastrous day and cost the Titans a chance at victory. Two of his kicks came from 50 and 53 yards, making them a bit more excusable. On the other hand, he also missed a 36-yard attempt and had another 33-yard effort blocked. Overall, it was a disastrous day for Santos, who may now be on the hot seat while filling in for the injured Ryan Succop (knee).