Titans' Cairo Santos: Fills in capably
Santos was perfect in his team debut, connecting on two field-goal attempts as well as all five of his extra-point attempts.
Santos made his team-debut after Ryan Succop (knee) was forced to injured reserve late in the preseason. He quickly made a good impression, drilling field goals from 37 and 53-yards out while the game was still competitive. Given the performance, he should continue to serve as the team's kicker in Week 2 against the Colts.
More News
-
Titans' Cairo Santos: Replacing injured Succop•
-
Cairo Santos: Cut by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Single kick attempt in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Makes most of opportunities•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: To get first long attempt Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: Successful on only field-goal try•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...