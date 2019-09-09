Santos was perfect in his team debut, connecting on two field-goal attempts as well as all five of his extra-point attempts.

Santos made his team-debut after Ryan Succop (knee) was forced to injured reserve late in the preseason. He quickly made a good impression, drilling field goals from 37 and 53-yards out while the game was still competitive. Given the performance, he should continue to serve as the team's kicker in Week 2 against the Colts.