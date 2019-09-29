Titans' Cairo Santos: Hits 45-yard attempt
Santos made his lone field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point tries in Week 4 against Atlanta.
Santos connected on a 45-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter to put the Titans up 17-7. He's now 3-for-4 on attempts from 40 or more yards away and also remains perfect on extra-point tries. While he missed a costly kick in Week 2 against the Colts, Santos has otherwise performed admirably in Ryan Succop's (knee) absence.
