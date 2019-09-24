Santos made his lone extra-point try but did not attempt a field goal in Week 3's 20-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Santos has converted 11 of 12 kicks for the Titans through three games, but has seen his point total decline each week. He'll hope the offense can give him more scoring opportunities against the Falcons this Sunday.

