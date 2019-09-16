Titans' Cairo Santos: Misses first field goal
Santos made of one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Week 2 against Indianapolis.
While Santos made the majority of his kicks on the day, his missed field goal was very costly. With 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he was called upon to convert a 45-yard field goal to put the Titans up seven, however, he pushed the kick wide left -- ultimately allowing Indianapolis to take the lead late in the game. Nevertheless, he's made three of his four field-goal attempts for the season and is perfect in converting seven extra points.
