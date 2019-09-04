Titans' Cairo Santos: Replacing injured Succop
Santos is signing with the Titans to replace Ryan Succop (knee), who will be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Santos didn't take long to bounce back after he lost a preseason kicking battle to Matt Gay in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old now takes over in Tennessee, where Succop averaged just 26.8 field-goal attempts and 32.5 PATs over the past five seasons, despite playing 16 games each year. Apart from 2016, the Titans offense has been league-average or worse for the past decade.
