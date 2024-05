Farley (back) practiced Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Farley missed all of the 2023 season with the injury but seems to have recovered while participating in team drills. Wyatt noted that the 2021 first-round selection "moved well." Farley will likely be competing for slot corner duties, or a depth role, behind Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed.