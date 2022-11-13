Farley (back) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Farley did not log a defensive statistic before exiting at some point during the second half, and his absence will leave the Titans' already depleted secondary even more under-manned. With Kristian Fulton (hamstring) inactive and Elijah Molden (groin) also forced out, expect Terrance Mitchell and Tre Avery to step up into bigger roles for the remainder of the fourth quarter. Farley will now have a short four-day turnaround to recover before Thursday's game against the Packers.