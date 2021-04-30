The Titans selected Farley (back) in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Farley (6-foot-2, 197) is a huge corner out of Virginia Tech with top-shelf athleticism, and he might have been the first cornerback off the board if not for the durability concerns swirling around his back injury. Although he's definitely expected to be ready for Week 1 and generally is expected to be ready for training camp, Farley has undergone two back surgeries to address a recurring issue originally suffered from a weightlifting injury in August 2019, which understandably scared off some teams from his otherwise compelling talents. Assuming he can play right away, he'll provide Tennessee with a cornerback upgrade it desperately needed.