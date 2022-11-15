Farley (back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Farley suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos and is expected to undergo season-ending surgery, for what is believed to be a herniated disc. The absence of the 2021 first-round selection will certainly be blow to the Titans' depth in their secondary, as Kristian Fulton (hamstring), Elijah Molden (groin) and Roger McCreary (calf) are all currently dealing with injuries and are questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers.