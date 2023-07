Farley (back) will begin training camp on the Titans' active/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Farley's 2022 campaign came to a close in Week 10 when he underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back. He's made progress in the offseason, but was held out of OTAs and minicamp while rehabbing. The 2021 first-round pick out of Virginia Tech has played in just 12 games in his two-year career.