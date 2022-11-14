Farley will likely undergo season-ending surgery after likely suffering what appears to be a herniated disc during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Farley was expected to receive further testing after injuring his back on a punt return during the third quarter Sunday, and these results appear to have revealed the worst-case scenario for the 2021 first-round pick. The cornerback previously underwent a microdiscectomy for an injured L5 disc and bugled S1 disc in his back ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, though it's unclear if this new injury is related to these prior issues. While Farley has not logged a defensive snap since Week 5 against Washington, his absence could leave Tennessee's secondary with a severe lack of depth after cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Elijah Molden (groin) were both forced out with injuries Sunday.