The Titans moved Farley (back) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Farley missed the end of the 2022 campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back. He began training camp on the active/PUP list and isn't yet recovered, so he'll be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season in 2023.