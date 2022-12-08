Farley underwent a microdiscectomy on his back Thursday to address a herniated disk, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Farley has been on injured reserve since Nov. 15 and will not play again this year, although he is expected to be ready for the start of the Titans' offseason training program. John Glennon of SI.com notes that this is Farley's third back surgery since the start of his college career, as he previously underwent microdiscectomy's for an injured L5 disc and a bulged S1 disc. The second-year pro has played just 12 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft. With his season officially over, he'll now work to be ready for next season.