The Titans activated Shudak (undisclosed) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

An undrafted rookie signing of the Titans back in May, Shudak suffered an unknown injury near the end of the offseason program in mid-June and has resided on the PUP list since the early days of training camp. However, the team designated him for return Tuesday, and with Randy Bullock (calf) ruled out as of Saturday, Shudak will serve as Tennessee's kicker Sunday against the Bengals. In his final season at Iowa in 2021, Shudak made 24 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 36 point-after tries.