The Titans signed Shudak as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Shudak went 24-for-28 during his final season at Iowa, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards. Randy Bullock re-signed with the Titans this offseason after replacing Sam Ficken -- who was sidelined due to a groin injury -- last year. Shudak may have a chance to compete for a backup role with Ficken's status uncertain heading into training camp.