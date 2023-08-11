Shudak and Trey Wolff are locked in a close competition at kicker heading into Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Wolff has made 46 of 51 field-goal attempts in camp, while Shudak has connected on 40 of 44 tries. Rexrode notes that Wolff has a stronger leg, which would likely break the tie if the two kickers continue to display similar accuracy, but how they kick in game situations during the preseason will likely be the determining factor as to which kicker ultimately wins the job for the Titans.