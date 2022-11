Shudak made three of his four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Shudak was activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game and made his NFL debut. He made kicks of 33, 24 and 38 yards, but he also missed a 35-yard attempt just before halftime. Shudak will likely remain Tennessee's kicker until Randy Bullock (calf) is able to return.