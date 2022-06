Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman said Shudak won't practice Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wyatt relays that Shudak initially suffered the injury last week, but the severity of the issue remains unknown. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa went 24-for-28 on field-goal attempts during his final collegiate season, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards.