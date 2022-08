The Titans placed Shudak (undisclosed) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie kicker has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since June and will now miss Tennessee's first four games as a result of the transaction. The road to playing time for Shudak doesn't look promising, given Randy Bullock is still with the team and has been impressive throughout training camp, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.